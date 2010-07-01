Newest Staff Position At The Associated Press: Oil Spill Editor

Photo: AP

From the AP:The Associated Press has named a veteran journalist who has covered wars, terrorism and political intrigue in more than two dozen countries to lead its ongoing coverage of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.



Oil Spill Editor Steven Gutkin, who for the past six years has been Jerusalem bureau chief, will be based in Atlanta and oversee a team of reporters and editors dedicated to covering the cleanup and fallout from one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history. He will report to the South regional editor.

And here’s part of the staff memo from senior managing editors John Daniszewski and Mike Oreskes:

The Gulf Oil spill has been an enormous journalistic challenge. A sprawling story, much of it occurring literally out of sight beneath the water. Every day AP journalists in every format have risen to the story and kept us well ahead. It is now clear this story will be with us, and with the people of the Gulf Coast, for a good long time to come.

So we are taking steps to set up for this long haul. The first is the appointment today of an Oil Spill Editor to supervise the coverage and to keep us thinking of new and creative ways to cover this continuing and continually important story.

We are fortunate to have for this mission Steve Gutkin, who for the past six years has been Jerusalem bureau chief. It would be hard to imagine a stronger track record of handling big, complex stories. But we don’t have to imagine because we have Steve.

Steve will be based in Atlanta, reporting to the South editor, and supervising a corps of journalists assigned to focus on this story. He also of course will be the key contact for coordinate related coverage from other desks, bureaus and formats. He will begin in two weeks.

Internationally, the Middle East long has been one of the most difficult and challenging stories we cover and the AP takes pride in having the right people with experience and judgment who can navigate the shoals of its complex issues and deliver the news with balance, clarity and courage.

We have such a leader to announce today. Europe Editor Dan Perry is taking over as Jerusalem Chief of Bureau succeeeding Steve, accepting the challenge of leading our staff covering both Israel and the Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza. He will report to the Mideast editor in Cairo.

