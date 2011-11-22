This Week's Ranking Highlights The Absurdity Of The BCS System

Photo: ap

After a weekend that saw four of the top seven teams in the country lose, the newest BCS standings are dominated by one conference in a way that has never been seen before. For the first time ever, the top three teams in the country are from the same conference, the SEC.But the worst part about the newest rankings is how they highlight just how absurd the BCS system is. Consider these points:



Top-ranked LSU’s reward for beating Alabama and winning the SEC West is that they will have to defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship game to guarantee a spot in the BCS Championship game. Meanwhile, second-ranked Alabama will be in the BCS title game without having to play an extra game. If Arkansas beats LSU on Friday, Arkansas may not move up BCS rankings thanks to weak computer rankings (all computers have Arkansas 4th-6th). So even if LSU loses, the BCS Title game would still be a rematch of LSU and Alabama. If Arkansas beats LSU and finished third in the BCS, they won’t even play in a BCS bowl. No more than two teams from one conference can receive BCS invites. Meanwhile, the Big East will send a team to a BCS bowl despite not having any teams ranked in the top 25. And the Big 10 champion will get an automatic bid despite no teams in the top 13.

