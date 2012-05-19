This Week In Movie Trailers: Brooklyn Decker Gets Knocked Up By Dennis Quaid And More

Photo: Screenshot

We’ve got a real mix of movie sneak peeks this week. From the baby comedies to the slasher films, 2012 is shaping up to be an extremely diverse year of film in terms of genres. In terms of ideas however, we’ve still got more sequels, more remakes and more book-to-film adaptations.



Brooklyn Decker navigates pregnancy along with Cameron Diaz, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez and more in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” while Elijah Wood plays a traumatized serial killer who scalps his victims in the remake of “Maniac.” And don’t forget Orlando Bloom‘s slow and steady return to film with the new romance-turned-psychological thriller “The Good Doctor.”

Starring Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lopez, Brooklyn Decker and many more, this book-turned-movie follows other book-turned-movie formula like 'He's Just Not That Into You.' Only this one is about pregnant women and how to handle parenting for women and men. The Oscar-nominated, French animated film has officially been dubbed for American audiences and is getting it's own U.S. release. The film is about a mystery that takes our heroes all across the back alleys of Paris in one fateful night. The third instalment of this franchise sees our loveable animals taken to a travelling circus. Still starring Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith and more. Dax Shepherd writes, directs and stars in this film about a man who goes into witness protection program after ratting out his bank robber buddies, only to be found out and chased down. It's an action comedy. The movie also stars Kristen Bell and Bradley Cooper. 'Watchmen' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and 'The Closer' star Kyra Sedgwick play divorced parents who must team up to discover a way to end a curse put upon their child after she is possessed by an antique box. Orlando Bloom plays a young, relatively anti-social doctor who falls in love with a patient. But instead of being a romantic comedy, the movie quickly turns into a thriller. Watch the trailer to find out more. Bradley Cooper plays a young, struggling writer who stumbles across an anonymous manuscript that he publishes as his own. After he achieves universal success for the book, he finds the real author. And then the real story begins. Based on a true story, two mothers look to help save their children's failing inner-city school system. The uplifting film stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Viola Davis. This film, starring Bill Murray and Laura Linney, follows the love affair between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his distant cousin Margaret Suckley in 1939. This is a remake of the 1980 slasher film that follows a disturbed serial killer who scalps and murders his female victims. Instead of a middle-aged, overweight man that the killer, Frank Zito, is imagined as in the original film, the remake has 'Lord of the Rings' star Elijah Wood take on the murderous role. Want more sneak peeks? Check out the blockbusters you should watch this summer >

