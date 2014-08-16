These Alleged Photos Of An iPhone 6 'Smuggled Out Of A Foxconn Factory' Reveal A Questionable New Sensor

The buzz around Apple’s upcoming iPhone 6 has grown so big that even TMZ is getting in on the action.

New photos published by TMZ allegedly show an iPhone 6 model “smuggled out of a Foxconn factory in China.” The phone is supposedly not running Apple’s iOS 8 operating system (you can see that the Mail app is labelled Email instead), but TMZ says this is standard operating procedure during the manufacturing process.

It’s possible this phone is an iPhone 6 clone running a modified version of Android.

Besides what’s shown on the screen, the pictures highlight a similar hardware design in-line with previous leaks. But an additional sensor offset at the top of the phone draws questions as to the phone’s authenticity. It’s unclear what the sensor could be — it might a larger microphone, speaker, or ambient sensor — but we haven’t seen this marking in any other previously-leaked front panels for the alleged iPhone 6.

The iPhone 6, which will reportedly be unveiled on September 9, is said to include a larger 4.7-inch display, a larger battery, a new A8 system-on-a-chip, and a thinner and rounder form factor.

You can take a look at the entire gallery of images over at TMZ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.