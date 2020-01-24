This $2 million Porsche-designed RV has a full bedroom and bathroom — see inside

Newell Coach has created the 2020 Newell Coach p50 build number 1675, a luxurious recreational vehicle it’s selling for $US2 million.

The company has a longstanding partnership with Porsche Design, which collaborated on the motor home’s body design, according to Newell.

There is a dinette, kitchen, bedroom and living area with three beds in the recreational vehicle.

The company has been crafting motorhomes for half a century, and the p50 was created to honour the company’s 50th anniversary. Newell also has a longstanding partnership with Porsche Design, which collaborated on the “body style” of the motorhome.

The RV seller makes its own body and chassis for the home, and each vehicle is built to order, allowing the interior and layout to be completely customisable as well.

“Custom designed and custom engineered for the customer,” president of Newell Coach Karl Blade said in a statement.

The maker claims there is a focus on “intuitive controls and consistent performance” throughout the home that is made of “luxurious materials.” Newell builds are typically 45 feet long, weigh 60,000 pounds, and are 600 square feet, according to the company.

Most of their customers are self-made entrepreneurs that have experience RVing, according to Newell.

The home has keyless entry.

Newell Exterior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The vehicle has 605 horsepower with 1,950 pound-feet of torque.

Newell The interior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50

“Add to that the highest available payload capacity in the luxury class, it’s easy to understand why Newell’s reputation for mechanical leadership is unsurpassed.”

Newell Exterior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The driver seat has massage, heating, and cooling features.

Newell Driver’s seat in the 2020 Newell Coach p50

Its accompanying passenger seat has the same options, but can also be reclined.

Newell Passenger seat in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The vehicle has a radar detector and camera system and the dashboard includes navigation, radio, Bluetooth, and mp3 connection capabilities.

Newell Couch in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

There is also a 20-kilowatt generator that helps power multiple appliances…

Newell Rear bathroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

…including the four air conditioners mounted on the roof.

Newell Interior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The van comes with a washer and dryer unit.

Newell Bedroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

It also has a kitchen.

Newell Kitchen in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

There are two induction cooktops…

Newell Kitchen sink in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

…as well as a refrigerator and freezer.

Newell Kitchen in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

There’s also a dish drawer and garbage disposal.

Newell Dinette in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The dinette is expandable…

Newell Dinette in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

…and the ottoman doubles as a coffee table.

Newell Coffee table in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

There are multiple televisions throughout the unit. This includes a 49-inch television in the overhead, 28-inch at the dinette, and a 55-inch in the bedroom.

Newell Television in the bedroom of the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

Surround sound systems are included.

Newell Dinette in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The two couches can be slid out into beds.

Newell Interior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The bed-sofa and jackknife sofa-bed are both leather and fabric.

Newell Sofa in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The bedroom has a “junior king size bed” with nightstands by its sides.

Newell Bedroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

Multiple decorative lights can be found throughout the interior.

Newell Light fixture in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The porcelain tile floor was made to look like wood.

Newell Toilet in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

Quartz countertops adorn the bathroom in the rear of the portable home.

Newell Sink in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The rear bathroom includes mirrors, a sink…

Newell Bathroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

…and a shower.

Newell Shower in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

The standup shower makes no compromises and looks standard-size.

Newell Rear bathroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

Newell Sink in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

There are flush mount windows which help save space, according to the manufacturer.

Newell Interior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

A power washer is located outside of the vehicle to keep the exterior clean.

Newell Exterior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

Although this build has already been sold, another 2020 Newell Coach p50 with a slightly different layout is still available at $US2,099,562.

Newell Bathroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

There are also two more builds that Newell will release soon.

Newell Exterior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50.

