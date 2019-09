Photo: Jalopnik

When it first debuted in 2010, the 64 GB WiFi iPad had a $700 price tag attached to it.Now NewEgg is offering it for $500 after a $100 off promo code.



If you want a higher capacity iPad with a lower price, this is a great opportunity.

Click here to go check it out on NewEgg >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.