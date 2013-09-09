Newcrest Mining CEO Greg Robinson Will Be Paid 26% Less This Year As The Company Slashes Executive Bonuses

Newcrest Mining CEO Greg Robinson will be paid a total of $2.7 million in the 2013 financial year, less than three-quarters of the $3.7 million he took home last year.

Newcrest today announced that Robinson would receive no short-term bonus in this year. His contract stipulates a maximum short-term bonus of $2.4 million.

The gold miner’s finance director Gerard Bond and other executive managers will also receive short-term bonuses of 8% of their maximum award or less.

None of the executives, including Robinson, will get a pay rise next month.

Newcrest last month posted a net loss of $5.78 billion – its largest in decades. Shares are trading at $13.19 this morning, having lost about half their value in the past year.

Now read: The CEO Of Troy Resources Has Taken A 25% Pay Cut As Part Of A Wider Cost-Cutting Drive

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.