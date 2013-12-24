Newcastle Offered Free Cab Rides To Anyone Willing To Advertise Its Beer Through A Massive Megaphone

Beer companies often promote their products with images of partying and a safety message like “Please Drink Responsibly” tacked on. Maybe they include a scene of a designated driver taking his drunk buddies home. It often comes off as forced.

That’s why Newcastle deserves credit for finding a way to promote responsible drinking in possibly the most obnoxious and fun way possible.

For the launch of its new “Cabbie Black Ale,” Newcastle took a traditional English black cab to Los Angeles. It offered free rides to any drunk person who agreed to advertise the beer over a massive megaphone strapped to the top of the car. People certainly took notice, including the police:

The cops who appear at 1:40 weren’t part of the stunt, according to Newcastle. It claims “Cabvertising” racked up 67 noise complaints in its night of mischief. And it’s a believable number when you look at how annoying the megaphones were.

New York agency Droga5 developed the video in partnership with the taxi service Taxi Magic. The LA megaphone event was a one-time thing, but in cities where Taxi Magic is available, Newcastle Cabbie Black Ale consumers will get a $US5 promo code good toward their next cab ride.

Newcastle’s parent company Heineken began an advertising relationship with the taxi service in 2010 as part of their anti-drunk driving initiative.

