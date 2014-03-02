Premier League Manager Ejected For Headbutting Opposing Player

What should have been celebrated as a big win for Newcastle United will instead be overshadowed by the actions of manager Alan Pardew who was sent off after headbutting a Hull City player.

The incident came in the 72nd minute of Newcastle’s 4-1 victory when Hull City’s David Meyler crossed the sideline looking to retrieve the ball. As Meyler passed Pardew, he appeared to shove the manager slightly.



Pardew then approached Meyler and headbutted the midfielder.Pardew apologized after the game and said he was “just trying to push him away, really.” This is not Pardew’s first touchline incident and afterward said he will no longer stand so close to the pitch, promising to sit instead.Pardew was sent off and Meyler was given a yellow card. Here is a full video of the incident.

