Newcastle Knights Player Russell Packer Has Been Sentenced To Two Years' Jail

Packer in New Zealand last year. Getty/Hannah Johnston

Russell Packer, a Newcastle Knights player convicted of stomping on a man after a fight in Martin Place last year, has been sentenced to two years’ jail.

A Fairfax Media report says Packer was shocked at the sentence, with his lawyer telling the magistrate the former New Zealand Warrior had no idea he was facing time behind bars.

Packer played 110 games over six seasons for the Warriors, before moving to Newcastle. Reportedly his contract was not registered with the NRL though, pending the outcome of an investigation. He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A club spokesperson says a statement will be issued. The report says lawyers expect to appeal.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.