Newcastle Knights Have A Surprise Win Over The Roosters, Sonny Bill Williams Left With Broken Thumb

Head to head. Photo: Tony Feder/ Getty

Newcastle Knight had one of their most courageous wins in the clubs history at Hunter Stadium last night.

The fourteenth seed shocked the Sydney Roosters, who currently sit at fifth on the ladder, with a come back win in the second half of the game for a 16-12 victory.

The Roosters will have to face the next four rounds without Sonny Bill Williams after the star secondrower broke his thumb during the match.

Williams is expected to be benched for up to four weeks, while teammate Mitchell Aubusson will be sidelined for two weeks with an ankle sprain.

This week the Knights announced fullback Darius Boyd had been admitted to a mental health clinic to seek treatment for depression. The win is seen as a rally of support for their teammate.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.