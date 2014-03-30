Newcastle Knights Band Together To Win For Injured Player Alex McKinnon

Injured player Alex McKinnon. Photo: Getty/ Renee McKay

As the Newcastle knights go head to head against Cronulla this afternoon, supporters of the game will #riseforalex to support Alex McKinnon the Knight’s 22-year-old forward who remains in an induced coma after suffering a spinal injury last week.

Knight fans and the rugby league community alike have banned together in support for McKinnon’s recovery and NRL chief executive Dave Smith attend the game in the Hunter this afternoon game in what is anticipated to be a sellout.

Captain Kurt Gidley has said “We’re a pretty close-knit town in Newcastle and the town certainly gets right behind the team and its players in tough times.

“If we work hard and we have ‘Macca’ in the back of our heads and we get the win, he’ll have a big smile on his face come six o’clock Sunday night.

“That would make us all proud,” said Gidley.

A plane has flown over the stadium flying a banner with Newcastle’s representative number 232 and the message “Get Well Alex”.

Here are some tweets from the grounds.

Nice images before the #RiseForAlex game http://t.co/b8k9AYT5JS — Triple M NRL (@TripleM_NRL) March 30, 2014

A Sunday match of the day like no other. Coming up shortly on @TripleM_NRL #riseforalex http://t.co/BcQXEmkLeo — Dan Ginnane (@DanGinnane) March 30, 2014

