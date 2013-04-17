English Soccer Fan Who Punched A Police Horse Gives A Tearful Apology

During an ugly riot following Newcastle’s 3-0 loss to rivals Sunderland, 45-year-old Barry Rogerson punched a police horse in the head before getting swarmed by police.



The video of the punch (below) went viral, and brought back memories of the dark days of English soccer hooliganism in the 70s and 80s.

Today, Rogerson gave a tearful interview to the Mirror.

He said he loves animals and he only punched the horse because he thought it was going to charge him. He told the paper, while reportedly sobbing, “I reacted stupidly. I did not go out to attack a horse. … I love animals – I’ve got three dogs, a fish pond out the back and I feed foxes across the road.”

He also said, “I am on medication and had been drinking, but that does not excuse what happened.”

Newcastle’s fan are notoriously rabid, and while violence and hooliganism have thankfully all but vanished from the English game, incidents like this still crop up every once in a while.

Here’s the video:

