Newcastle Brown Ale Can't Afford A Super Bowl Ad So It Hired A 'Parks And Recreation' Star To Make An Appeal For Cash

Newcastle Brown Ale can’t afford the $US4.5 million asking price to buy a TV ad spot during the Super Bowl.

That’s why it released a video on Monday featuring Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza calling for other brands to help chip in for Newcastle’s Super Bowl campaign this year, in her typical deadpan style. In exchange for cash, Newcastle will feature other brands’ logos in its forthcoming ad.

Newcastle won’t actually be advertising in one of the big money national spots, but instead the brand told the New York Times it plans to air in some (markedly cheaper) local television markets and online during the big game.

In typical Newcastle style, the call for contributions video pokes fun at another brand’s ad. This spot — featuring a cowboy and dog — bears an uncanny resemblance to Budweiser’s heartwarming 2014 “Puppy Love” Super Bowl commercial. Except, in this case, Plaza passionately makes out with the cowboy and dog at the end. Because why not.

Here’s the latest Newcastle spot:

This video isn’t Newcastle’s first Super Bowl ambush marketing attempt this year.

Earlier this month the beer brand mocked Doritos’ annual “Crash the Super Bowl” campaign, in which it invites consumers to enter their own 30-second ads into a contest to win the chance to be one of its official Super Bowl spots. Newcastle created its own tongue-in-cheek entry in which it bleeped out any mention of Doritos and heavily promotes its own brand name through unsubtle product placement.

Here’s Newcastle’s”(Un)official Snack Chip Contest Submission” video:

Last year Newcastle also ambushed the excitement around the big game ads, creating a huge viral hit with its “Mega Huge Football Game Ad Newcastle Brown Ale Almost Made” online video.

Enjoy it again here:

