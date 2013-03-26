AD OF THE DAY: Newcastle Brown Admits It Uses Photoshop To Make Its Beer Look Good

In a witty new set of TV commercials for Newcastle Brown Ale, the brewer admits it retouches beauty shots of its product for its advertising.
In a montage meant to display the beer’s hand-crafted heritage, a voiceover intones, “Handcrafted by master breweers, and hand Photoshopped by underpaid interns.”
The tagline: “Newcastle: No bollocks.”
The ad agency is Droga5 New York.
See four more spots in the campaign here and here and here and here.
