AD OF THE DAY: Newcastle Brown Admits It Uses Photoshop To Make Its Beer Look Good

Newcastle Brown: Before and after.

In a witty new set of TV commercials for Newcastle Brown Ale, the brewer admits it retouches beauty shots of its product for its advertising.



In a montage meant to display the beer’s hand-crafted heritage, a voiceover intones, “Handcrafted by master breweers, and hand Photoshopped by underpaid interns.”

The tagline: “Newcastle: No bollocks.”

The ad agency is Droga5 New York.

See four more spots in the campaign here and here and here and here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.