Newcastle Beaches Still Closed After More Than A Week Of Shark Sightings - But There's Good News

The dolphins are back.

This is a good sign for Newscastle beaches which have been plagued by a massive Great White shark for more than a week.

While lifeguards had only reported seeing about two dolphins in the area, this morning more were spotted frolicking in the ocean.

Newcastle beach inspector Scott Hammerton told Fairfax Media: “Right now I’m watching a pod go past with about 20 dolphins.

“It’s nice having them back in the area. Newcastle is known for having a huge dolphin population, often we have huge pods just hanging at the beach all day.”

The beaches remained closed as a precaution following yesterdays sighting of a shark just 400m from the shore.

Yesterday a 17 year old was attack by a shark on the south coast of NSW while spearfishing. He remains in a stable condition after fighting off the shark by stabbing it.

