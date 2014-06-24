Newcastle Ale Says Life Would Be Better If The Brits Won The Revolutionary War [THE BRIEF]

The comedians at Newcastle Ale, with the help of ad agency Droga5, released this new spot just in time for July 4. But rather than celebrating our independence the ad looks at what the U.S. would have been like if the Brits had won. British writer and producer Stephen Merchant says the U.S. would have better comedy, better TV, better news, and even better sounding rude words.

The deodorant brand Sure created these timely World Cup print ads to demonstrate that its products won’t leave any pesky white streaks.

The New York Times and The Washington Post have teamed up with Mozilla Firefox in an effort to make both publication’s online sites more engaging for users. PRNewser discusses what the new union means for the future of news media.

The Terry & Sandy Solution agency, recently named one of New York’s top 15 most efficient agencies, congratulated four other New York agencies who recieved the same honour. T&SS created these outdoor billboards and strategically placed them by the subway stations closest to each agency office, AgencySpy reports. The other winners include Droga5, Mekanism, Mother NY, and Wieden+Kennedy.

Digiday looks at why agencies are hesitant to try using native advertising in five simple charts. Out of the 300 marketers polled in the survey, 67 per cent said they were unsure whether or not they would use native advertising this year or in the future.

Adweek looks at whether or not programmatic advertising will become the new standard for television advertising in the future.

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo‘s CEO, overslept in Cannes and kept ad execs waiting for nearly two hours. A source also says she bombed a few of her presentations at the ad festival, as well.

A new survey suggests that teens are actually spending more time on Facebook, not less, reports the Wall Street Journal.

