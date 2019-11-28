Newborn babies were dressed like characters from 'Frozen' in handmade dresses and knit wigs

Saint Luke’s South Hospital A Kansas City hospital dressed three of its newborns in ‘Frozen’ costumes.

Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, dressed three newborns in handmade costumes in celebration of “Frozen 2,” which was released on November 22.

The costumes transformed the newborns into Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

The outfits were made by Etsy seller Loveable Crochet, and each included a unique headpiece that completed the look.

The hospital shared photos of the babies to its Facebook page, writing: “Our maternity ward at Saint Luke’s South has been ‘Frozen’ over.”

The families of the babies got to keep the outfits as a memento, according to a representative of the hospital.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Kansas City hospital celebrated the release of Disney’s “Frozen 2” by dressing up three of the newborns in the maternity ward like characters from the movie.

Two of the babies at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, were made to look like Anna and Elsa, while another infant wore an outfit inspired by Olaf, the loveable snowman.

The outfits were made by Loveable Crochet, an Etsy seller that a member of the Saint Luke’s staff found online.

Each outfit contained a sweater or blanket, matching booties, and a headpiece that completed the costume.

Saint Luke’s South Hospital The Anna costume included the character’s stripe of white hair.

The Anna outfit came with a dress similar to the one from the film, as well as a hat made to look like the character’s hair, white strands and all.

Saint Luke’s South Hospital The Elsa costume also came with a hat made to look like hair.

The Elsa outfit also included a hat made to look like hair, nodding to Elsa’s long locks. An aquamarine knit dress and matching booties made up the rest of the outfit.

But the Olaf costume may have been the cutest of the three.

Saint Luke’s South Hospital The families got to keep the costumes.

A white blanket with black buttons created the snowman body, and it even featured little arms made to look like twigs.

The complimentary hat was crocheted with a carrot nose and eyes to make the newborn really look like the character.

Saint Luke’s shared the photos to its Facebook page, writing: “Our maternity ward at Saint Luke’s South has been ‘Frozen’ over.”

Saint Luke’s South Hospital A Kansas City hospital dressed three of its newborns in ‘Frozen’ costumes.

A Saint Luke’s representative told Insider that the parents of the babies were thrilled to participate in the photo shoot. “They absolutely loved the costumes,” she said.

The families also got to keep the outfits as a memento after the pictures were taken.

You can watch a video of the Saint Luke’s nurses dressing the babies in the costumes here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.