AMAZING: Details Of Cory Booker's Rescue Of A Woman From A Burning Building Last Night

Newark’s mayor Cory Booker is being considered a hero this morning after rescuing a woman last night who was trapped in a house engulfed in flames.According to the Star-Ledger, Booker — the mayor of New Jersey’s largest city — arrived at his home Thursday night following a television interview with News 12.



At the time, he was accompanied by two members of his security detail. Another security team member was already at his home keeping watch in his absence.

Right before the mayor arrived at his home, the two-story building next-door on Hawthorne Avenue in the Upper Clinton Hill neighbourhood had just caught on fire, the report said. The security detail who was already at his home, Detective Alex Rodriguez, noticed the fire first.

There were no emergency responders present at the time and the residents of the home were not outside, so Booker and his security team alerted the residents to make sure everyone got out, the report said.

Booker told the Star-Ledger that he and his team thought he got everyone out of the house, but a woman was screaming that she was still trapped upstairs.

Detective Rodriguez tried to stop Booker from re-entering the inferno, but he did anyway.

Booker told CBS News “This Morning” that at first he couldn’t find her through all the smoke and flames and at that point he thought he wouldn’t get out alive, but “thankfully” the woman started yelling and he was able to pull her from her bedroom.

“I was not gentle and I just sort of threw her over my shoulder and dragged her through the kitchen, which that was my fear. I didn’t think we would be able to get out through that kitchen…I punched through the kitchen in the flames saw Detective Rodriquez he grabbed her as well and we got her down the stairs and we both sort of collapsed outside the building,” Booker told CBS “This Morning” in an interview.

The mayor was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and a second-degree burn on his hand, the report said. He was later released and is expected to give a press conference today at 10 a.m. from his home.

The woman is in stable condition.

Here’s what he Tweeted after the incident.

And here’s Cory Booker talking about the fire on “This Morning”:

