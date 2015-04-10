Newark Airport's $120-million renovation will amaze your eyes -- and your taste buds

Newark Liberty International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country. Which means flyers going in and out of the New York metro area can spend hours in Newark’s three terminals. Unfortunately for them, Newark hasn’t been known for its wide selection of eateries and drinking holes.

A $US120-million renovation to United Airlines’ Terminal C building will change all of that. Gone are the fast food joints and doughnut shops. A slew of celebrity chefs are creating eateries featuring cuisine from around the world. It’s all overseen by restaurateurs OTG Management.

“These plans reinvent the way travellers dine and shop at Terminal C at Newark Airport, incorporating exceptional food, beverage and retail services with updated gate areas and customer-friendly technology features,” United Airlines vice president Kate Gebo said.

