Newark Airport's $120-million renovation will amaze your eyes -- and your taste buds

Benjamin Zhang
Newark Airport Saison Alain DucasseOTG

Newark Liberty International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country. Which means flyers going in and out of the New York metro area can spend hours in Newark’s three terminals. Unfortunately for them, Newark hasn’t been known for its wide selection of eateries and drinking holes.

A $US120-million renovation to United Airlines’ Terminal C building will change all of that. Gone are the fast food joints and doughnut shops. A slew of celebrity chefs are creating eateries featuring cuisine from around the world. It’s all overseen by restaurateurs OTG Management.

“These plans reinvent the way travellers dine and shop at Terminal C at Newark Airport, incorporating exceptional food, beverage and retail services with updated gate areas and customer-friendly technology features,” United Airlines vice president Kate Gebo said.

Newark Liberty International's serves as United Airlines' largest East Coast hub and one of the busiest terminals in the country. If you're looking for good food and drink, you're in luck.

For the first time, Newark will get high-class fare, such as the French bistro Riviera, which was created with the help of celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli, and ...

... Saison, which offers a wide of variety of traditional fare, including steak frites, duck confit, and niçoise salad.

To create Saison, the restaurateurs consulted with Michelin 3-star chef Alain Ducasse.

For something with a little more international flair, Little Purse offers a wide Asian fusion-inspired menu, ranging ...

... from dim sum to rice or noodle dishes.

Fancy yourself a connoisseur of meatballs? Well, Nonna's Meatball Kitchen is the place for you.

Nonna's features a variety of meatball-based dishes inspired by flavours from around the world. Nonna's also offers 'vegetarian' meatballs.

Those looking for a less formal dining experience can explore Newark's Global Bazaar.

It's a modern take on the traditional food court -- with an international feel.

Looking for something closer to home? Vanguard Kitchen is a contemporary American restaurant serving fresh, seasonal fare.

Highlights of the menu include roasted meats and fresh seafood.

For locals looking for a taste of Jersey, SRF Bar is the place to be, with a menu serving Jersey Shore-style seafood snacks.

Menu items include fresh sushi and sashimi, as well as fried or steamed clams.

Travellers with a sweet tooth will love Mélange Bakery Café.

Created with the assistance of master pastry chef Jacques Torres, Mélange offers a variety of baked goods, sweets, and sandwiches.

Travellers in the mood for a liquid lunch may find Proof and its selection of cocktails most pleasing.

Need something to pair with your favourite whiskey? Proof also serves a hearty menu of sandwiches and entrees.

And those just looking for a quick drink can always drop by the Lobby Bar.

