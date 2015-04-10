Newark Airport's $120-million renovation will amaze your eyes -- and your taste buds

Newark Liberty International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country. Which means flyers going in and out of the New York metro area can spend hours in Newark’s three terminals. Unfortunately for them, Newark hasn’t been known for its wide selection of eateries and drinking holes.
A $US120-million renovation to United Airlines’ Terminal C building will change all of that. Gone are the fast food joints and doughnut shops. A slew of celebrity chefs are creating eateries featuring cuisine from around the world. It’s all overseen by restaurateurs OTG Management.
“These plans reinvent the way travellers dine and shop at Terminal C at Newark Airport, incorporating exceptional food, beverage and retail services with updated gate areas and customer-friendly technology features,” United Airlines vice president Kate Gebo said.
Newark Liberty International's serves as United Airlines' largest East Coast hub and one of the busiest terminals in the country. If you're looking for good food and drink, you're in luck.
For the first time, Newark will get high-class fare, such as the French bistro Riviera, which was created with the help of celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli, and ...
... Saison, which offers a wide of variety of traditional fare, including steak frites, duck confit, and niçoise salad.
For something with a little more international flair, Little Purse offers a wide Asian fusion-inspired menu, ranging ...
Nonna's features a variety of meatball-based dishes inspired by flavours from around the world. Nonna's also offers 'vegetarian' meatballs.
Looking for something closer to home? Vanguard Kitchen is a contemporary American restaurant serving fresh, seasonal fare.
For locals looking for a taste of Jersey, SRF Bar is the place to be, with a menu serving Jersey Shore-style seafood snacks.
Created with the assistance of master pastry chef Jacques Torres, Mélange offers a variety of baked goods, sweets, and sandwiches.
Travellers in the mood for a liquid lunch may find Proof and its selection of cocktails most pleasing.
Need something to pair with your favourite whiskey? Proof also serves a hearty menu of sandwiches and entrees.
