Newark Just Beat Its Record High Temperature

Just one week after the East Coast bundled up through a deep freeze, Newark, New Jersey set a record high temperature today, Wednesday Jan. 30, hitting 65 degrees, according to weatherman Jim Cantore. This breaks the previous high of 64, which was set in 1947.



A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 65 WAS SET AT NEWARK NJ TODAY. THISBREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 64 SET IN 1947. #NJwx — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 30, 2013

Unseasonally warm weather hit other areas of the East Coast as well — Meteorologist Scott Sinoff reported that Rutgers hit a high of 68, which doesn’t break the previous record, but is pretty incredible.

In Oneida County, New York, an ice jam on Sauquoit Creek is stopping the water from draining, prompting a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service, which will remain in effect until 8:30 pm.

Photo: National Weather Service

Thunderstorms are battering southwest Virgina, where there’s a warning in effect until 4:30 p.m. The storms should hit Philadelphia by 4:45 p.m., the National Weather Service’s Greg Forbes predicted earlier today.Other areas of the country are dealing with tornadoes, which have killed at least two people and injured several more.

Thru 3pm EST, total of 504 #severe wx reports: 15 tornado reports, 468 severe t’storm wind reports, 21 large hail reports. — TWC Breaking (@TWCBreaking) January 30, 2013

Here’s the weather warnings and watches for the U.S. as of 3:48 pm. Visit Weather.gov for the latest information:

Photo: National Weather Service

