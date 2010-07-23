Newark Enters Emergency Austerity Budget, Won't Buy Toilet Paper For Government Buildings

Gus Lubin

Newark, New Jersey is now facing the one of the worst austerity budget in America, which includes (via Drudge Report):

  • no public toilet paper
  • no city pools
  • no gas money for non-critical emergency vehicles
  • four-day work weeks
  • plenty of layoffs
  • still no property tax hike

The budget crisis escalated yesterday when the city council deferred action on a municipal utilities authority, which is a key part of Mayor Cory Booker’s budget, according to FoxNY.

But Booker is taking budget gap seriously, just like Governor Chris Christie. Check it out the drama last night:

