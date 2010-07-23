Newark Enters Emergency Austerity Budget, Won't Buy Toilet Paper For Government Buildings

Newark, New Jersey is now facing the one of the worst austerity budget in America, which includes (via Drudge Report):



no public toilet paper

no city pools

no gas money for non-critical emergency vehicles

four-day work weeks

plenty of layoffs

still no property tax hike

The budget crisis escalated yesterday when the city council deferred action on a municipal utilities authority, which is a key part of Mayor Cory Booker’s budget, according to FoxNY.

But Booker is taking budget gap seriously, just like Governor Chris Christie. Check it out the drama last night:

