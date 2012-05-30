Cory Booker's Communications Director Is Stepping Down After Last Week's Bain Debacle

Photo: YouTube

The backlash over Newark Mayor Cory Booker’s controversial Meet The Press appearance continued this week, with the news that Booker’s communications director is stepping down in the wake of the public relations disaster.NJPolitiker.com reports that the comms director, Anne Torres, is resigning from her post in the mayor’s office, effective today. The news comes just one week after Booker publicly broke with Democrats on the Sunday news show, calling the Obama campaign’s attack on Bain Capital “nauseating.”



Sources told NJPolitiker that Torres’ departure comes amid “internal administration strife” over the appearance, a charge that Booker’s chief of staff has denied.

Torres herself remained close-lipped:

“I just decided it is best if I pursued other opportunities,” she told the Newark Star-Ledger. “We have very different views on how communications should be run.”

