Newark Crime Is Accelerating After Major Cuts To Police Force

What’s going on in Newark right now is deeply depressing: Forced to cut the police budget due to the same tax constraints affecting lots of American cities, Newark is seem crime accelerate.



There was a 60% jump in carjackings in 2010, and huge chunk of those came at the end of the year, when the police layoffs hit the city.

The pace is now comparable to where it was in the 90s, when the city was known for carjackings.

Newark gets a lot of positive attention for the hard work and efforts of its Mayor Cory Booker, but there’s only so much you can do with fewer resources.

And of course that will be repeated throughout the country.

One interesting aspect of the story, which we’ve mentioned before, is that Newark was forced to make its cuts after senior members of the police force refused to take pay cuts, and instead opted to vote out their more junior members from their job.

Click here to see the 16 US cities most likely to go bankrupt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.