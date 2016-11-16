The new 'Zelda' game reportedly won't launch alongside the new Nintendo console

If you planned on exploring the breathtaking open world of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” on your new Nintendo Switch console in March, you should make different plans. Nothing is official yet, but it sounds like that game will miss the new console’s launch, opting to release slightly later in 2017.

It was first reported by Nintendo tipster Emily Rogers before being corroborated by Eurogamer. Keep in mind that the game was never confirmed to launch alongside the Switch, but given how heavily it’s been associated with Nintendo’s new console, it was reasonable to assume it would.

YouTube/Nintendo ‘Breath of the Wild’ takes the series to a massive, seemingly endless open world setting.

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” takes the venerable action-adventure series into an enormous open world setting.

You’ll be able to go wherever you want, whenever you want, from the start, so long as you can contend with the hostile nature of the world around you. Your weapons will degrade and eventually break over time, so you’ll have to keep finding more. You’ll also have to cook food and wear different kinds of clothing, in different climates, in order to survive.

The new game was originally announced as a Wii U exclusive before Nintendo shifted development over to Switch due to the Wii U’s financial failure. A Wii U version of the game will still launch alongside the Switch version in 2017.

As for the fate of the Switch, it’s potentially a huge blow to the console’s early sales if it doesn’t have a flagship title like “Zelda” at launch. A brand new, still-unnamed 3D “Super Mario” game was briefly shown when the Switch was revealed in October, which could launch with the console in March.

However, nothing is set in stone just yet. Nintendo is going to reveal more about the console’s launch lineup of games in a January 12 press conference, which will be streamed worldwide.

