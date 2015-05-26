New Zealand's trade surplus falls in April

David Scutt

Getty

New Zealand trade data for April has just been released, and it’s slightly beaten expectations.

The nation’s trade surplus fell to $NZ123 million, below the $NZ631 million figure of March.

Exports fell to $NZ4.17 billion, below the $NZ4.93 billion figure seen previously, while imports slipped to $NZ4.04 billion from $NZ4.3 billion.

Analysts had been expecting a trade surplus of $NZ100 million with exports of $NZ4.2 billion overshadowing imports of $NZ4.1 billion.

 

While the monthly figure beat expectations, the annual trade deficit increased to $NZ2.62 billion, some $NZ21 million higher than March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.