New Zealand's trade surplus falls in April

New Zealand trade data for April has just been released, and it’s slightly beaten expectations.

The nation’s trade surplus fell to $NZ123 million, below the $NZ631 million figure of March.

Exports fell to $NZ4.17 billion, below the $NZ4.93 billion figure seen previously, while imports slipped to $NZ4.04 billion from $NZ4.3 billion.

Analysts had been expecting a trade surplus of $NZ100 million with exports of $NZ4.2 billion overshadowing imports of $NZ4.1 billion.

While the monthly figure beat expectations, the annual trade deficit increased to $NZ2.62 billion, some $NZ21 million higher than March.

