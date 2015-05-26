New Zealand's trade surplus falls in April

New Zealand trade data for April has just been released, and it’s slightly beaten expectations.
The nation’s trade surplus fell to $NZ123 million, below the $NZ631 million figure of March.
Exports fell to $NZ4.17 billion, below the $NZ4.93 billion figure seen previously, while imports slipped to $NZ4.04 billion from $NZ4.3 billion.
Analysts had been expecting a trade surplus of $NZ100 million with exports of $NZ4.2 billion overshadowing imports of $NZ4.1 billion.
While the monthly figure beat expectations, the annual trade deficit increased to $NZ2.62 billion, some $NZ21 million higher than March.
