New Zealand's PM Wants To Ditch The Union Jack From Their Flag

The New Zealand Herald this morning reports that Prime Minister John Key has suggested a referendum to get the Union Jack off the New Zealand flag.

Apparently Key wants New Zealand to follow in the footsteps of the All Blacks with his preference to put a Silver Fern on the flag.

Views differ on exactly what should be on the flag but it seems the political class at least is interested in being rid of Britain, with the move having broad support within the Parliament.

The Herald quotes United Future leader Peter Dunne who said the current flag “smacks of British imperialism”. It also notes that “Mana Party leader Hone Harawira, who negotiated with the Government to get a Maori flag flown from the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Waitangi Day, said it was ‘time for for us to grow up and move on'”.

Interestingly the Herald notes that a survey it conducted last Sunday showed that the current flag is supported by 42% of respondents while only 39% supported the Silver Fern.

It is going to be an interesting debate.

