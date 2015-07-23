New Zealand is putting new rules around drones after a surge in accidents

Quadcopter drone. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealanders will need to get permission to fly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) outside their own private properties under tough new aviation rules.

Drone owners will have to lodge a request with the owner of the land they plan to fly over and get permission from any people in that area.

And if an operator wants to fly over a park, they will need permission from the local council.

However, if they can’t get approvals, they’ll still be permitted to fly the drones if they obtain an operating certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“These changes address the safety risks that modern unmanned aircraft pose to other airspace users as well as people and property on the ground,” says CAA general manager of general aviation, Steve Moore.

The number of aviation incidents involving unmanned aircraft in the past five years has grown from one in 2011 to more than 50 in the first six months of 2015.

The new rules will be enforced from August 1.

