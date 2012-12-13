Have A Pint At New Zealand's New Hobbit Pub

Megan Willett
Hobbit Pub New Zealand

Photo: Green Dragon Facebook

For anyone who has ever wanted to have a pint with Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin, you’re in luck — New Zealand has a new addition to its Hobbiton tourist town, and its none other than The Green Dragon, the famed Hobbit watering hole.Tourists and residents alike can now enjoy non-Hobbit-sized drinks at the brand new pub, located near Matamata in the North Island of New Zealand.

It is a part of the film set used for the new Hobbit movie and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and has been rebuilt with a functioning fireplace, plumping, and water pipes after being burned down for The Return of the King.

Hobbiton manager Russell Alexander told The Daily Mail that he estimates the release of the new Hobbit trilogy could bring in 100,000 visitors over the next year alone. And Hobbiton Board director George Hickton hints that The Green Dragon may even convert into an inn for overnight stays in the future.

Welcome to the sleepy town (slash film set) of Hobbiton.

It's located on an actual sheep and cow farm in New Zealand, so you can even cuddle and bottle feed the pet lambs.

Source: Hobbiton Tours

The rolling green hills of the Kaimai Ranges are simply stunning, as are the film sets themselves.

Source: Hobbiton Tours

Here's The Green Dragon! It's known for the brownest, best ale in all of Middle Earth.

The pub was officially opened on November 29th by New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key.

Source: The Daily Mail

Inside, the slanted roofs and round doorways are characteristic of Tolkien's Hobbit dwellings.

Casks of the ale that inspired Merry and Pippin's victory song in The Return of the King.

A look at the bar, complete with handsome woodworking, casks of ale, and plenty of room for Tolkien fans (large and small).

A few of the lucky patrons who were the first to try the spirits at The Green Dragon.

A closer look at that intricate dragon above the bar.

A dragon weather vane sits atop the pub to complete the look.

Bye Hobbiton!

Want to own your own movie set?

Buy The Yacht From 'Skyfall' For $14 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.