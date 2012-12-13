Have A Pint At New Zealand's New Hobbit Pub

Photo: Green Dragon Facebook

For anyone who has ever wanted to have a pint with Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin, you’re in luck — New Zealand has a new addition to its Hobbiton tourist town, and its none other than The Green Dragon, the famed Hobbit watering hole.Tourists and residents alike can now enjoy non-Hobbit-sized drinks at the brand new pub, located near Matamata in the North Island of New Zealand.



It is a part of the film set used for the new Hobbit movie and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and has been rebuilt with a functioning fireplace, plumping, and water pipes after being burned down for The Return of the King.

Hobbiton manager Russell Alexander told The Daily Mail that he estimates the release of the new Hobbit trilogy could bring in 100,000 visitors over the next year alone. And Hobbiton Board director George Hickton hints that The Green Dragon may even convert into an inn for overnight stays in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.