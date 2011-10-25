This Is The Intense Dance New Zealand Did Before Winning The Rugby World Cup This Weekend

The New Zealand All Blacks defeated France in the Rugby World Cup yesterday 8-7. This was the first World Cup win for the All Blacks since hosting the very first one in 1987.



The All Blacks probably got some help from its Haka, a dance they perform before the start of each game. The Haka is a traditional war dance that was performed by tribes across New Zealand. We showed you one from earlier in the World Cup, but here’s the Haka from yesterday’s win:

