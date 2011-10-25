This Is The Intense Dance New Zealand Did Before Winning The Rugby World Cup This Weekend

Leah Goldman

The New Zealand All Blacks defeated France in the Rugby World Cup yesterday 8-7. This was the first World Cup win for the All Blacks since hosting the very first one in 1987.

The All Blacks probably got some help from its Haka, a dance they perform before the start of each game. The Haka is a traditional war dance that was performed by tribes across New Zealand. We showed you one from earlier in the World Cup, but here’s the Haka from yesterday’s win:

