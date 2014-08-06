New Zealand Taxed AFL Players As 'Entertainers' For Anzac Day Matches

Photo: Getty/Scott Barbour

AFL players from St Kilda, Sydney and Brisbane have been hit with bills from the New Zealand tax man, asking the players to cough up taxes for playing in Wellington on Anzac Day.

The New Zealand Inland Revenue Department said those who competed on the day were defined as “entertainers” and therefore should pay accordingly.

The Herald Sun reports one bill for a single match was $1200.

After a deal was agreed upon by the AFL, KPMG advisors and tax authorities of both countries it is believed the Australian Government covered the costs and players were reimbursed with tax credits.

Partnerships with New Zealand is believed to be worth as much as $500,000 a game for some of the clubs involved.

