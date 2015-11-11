One week after learning he has an aggressive form of cancer, a New Zealand teen dispensed invaluable advice to his schoolmates

Jake Bailey found out he had Burkitt Lymphoma just one week before he was due to speak at a prizegiving ceremony at his school. As senior monitor, it was his duty to represent the class. In the midst of intensive chemotherapy, Jake was permitted to leave the hospital for a brief period to deliver his speech.

