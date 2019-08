Earlier this year Ben Steensels and his friends Rob Antill, and Arno Stols took a trip to New Zealand and documented their 6 day trip. Watch their epic adventure above.

Follow Ben Steensels: On Instagram and Vimeo

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.