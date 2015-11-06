The New Zealand rugby team got a wild surprise at the airport

When the World Cup-winning New Zealand rugby team returned home, the workers at Auckland Airport welcomed them back to the country with a haka on the runway.

The haka is the Maori (New Zealand’s indigenous Polynesian people) war dance, and the New Zealand rugby team terrifies their opponents by doing it before every game.

But the airport staff showed that they can do it just as well as the players.

The team beat Australia to win the trophy in England on Sunday. They returned to New Zealand on Wednesday, to great fanfare.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.