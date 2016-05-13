New Zealand retail sales moderated at the start of 2016

New Zealand retail sales growth moderated in the first three months of the year.
According to Statistics New Zealand, retail sales volumes rose by 0.8% during the quarter following seasonal adjustments, missing expectations for an increase of 1.0%.
It followed a 1.1% expansion in the prior quarter, and was the weakest increase seen since the June quarter of 2015.
Core retail sales volumes, excluding auto sales, rose by 1.0% after gaining 1.3% in Q4 2015.
Statistics New Zealand note that 11 of the 15 retail industries had higher sales volumes during the quarter, led by electrical and electronic goods retailing with a gain of 3.8%.
By dollar value, retail sales rose by NZ$125 million, or 0.6%, for the quarter after seasonal adjustments, near half the 1.1% pace seen in the final three months of 2015.
In actual terms, the value of retail sales was NZ$20.2 billion, up 4.7% on the same quarter a year earlier.
