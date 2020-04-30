A 'stampede of customers' flocked to New Zealand fast food joints after the country relaxed its lockdown

AP Photo/Mark Baker Fast food restaurant workers prepare food for drive through customers as level four COVID 19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, on April 27, 2020.

Government officials in New Zealand relaxed the country’s coronavirus lockdown measures from a Level 4 to a Level 3 on Tuesday, meaning nonessential businesses could reopen.

People flocked to fast-food restaurants after they reopened on Tuesday, and police said they were called to enforce crowd control.

Police said people were congregating on Tuesday, and at at least one fast-food location, the drive-thru line blocked a nearby road.

New Zealand police had to enforce crowd control at multiple fast-food restaurants on Tuesday after people lined up in drive-thrus and gathered outside establishments after the country’s coronavirus lockdown measures were relaxed.

Government officials relaxed its coronavirus lockdown measures from a Level 4 to a Level 3 on Tuesday. The move allowed nonessential businesses to reopen, 400,000 people to return to work, and children to go back to school.

The country, which has a population of more than 4.8 million people, has had 1,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths from the virus. The country has eliminated almost all community spread of the virus, but is keeping some restrictions in place to prevent it from coming back.

Cafes and restaurants were among the nonessential businesses reopening across New Zealand for the first time in weeks on Tuesday. For many people, that meant making a stop at a local fast-food joint.

Cars lined up outside McDonald’s drive-thrus, even blocking a road near at least one location, CNN reported.

Restaurants in Auckland dealt with large crowds and had to call police.

“We were called to a small number of incidents last night where people weren’t adhering to social distancing,” a police spokesperson told CNN. “There was a large group congregating, police attended, and education was given to ensure a better and safer process.”

AP Photo/Mark Baker Customers queue at a drive through fast food restaurant as level four COVID 19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A spokesperson for BurgerFuel, a local New Zealand chain restaurant, told CNN that stores were “inundated with a stampede of customers.”

Photos posted on Twitter show cars lined up at drive-thrus before restaurants opened on Tuesday:

And the lights come on again after 34 days…only 15 cars in the queue…#NZunlocked pic.twitter.com/9PyAopQTU3 — Tim Murphy (@tmurphyNZ) April 27, 2020

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told CNN that police cited 104 breaches in the lockdown in the first 18 hours after the Level 4 lockdown was lifted.

Officials are still urging people to social distance, even as lockdown measures are relaxed.

“I know everyone is excited to return to some kind of normalcy with things like takeaways, coffee, and some physical activities, but I am concerned about the lack of social distancing we are seeing,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said in a statement seen by CNN. “We need to keep going for a little while longer.”

