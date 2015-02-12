$150,000 art project in New Zealand looks phallic -- and locals are freaking out

A new public art project in Aukland, New Zealand is upsetting locals for its resemblance to a penis.

First picked up by the New Zealand Herald, the artwork was installed 27 feet above the ground by the New Lynn train station is a four-part installation of aluminium mesh sculptures that’s called “Transit Cloud.”



It was created by sculptor Gregor Kregar, artist Sarah Hughes, and architect Davor Popdich, and is meant to be a nod to the city’s local history as a portage hub. It cost NZ$200,000, or over $US150,000 to build and install.

But after seeing the hanging sculpture, Aukland residents are upset. “What the hell is that? It’s certainly not a cloud. It looks like a penis,” Auckland resident Joy Dale told the New Zealand Herald.

Another passerby said to the New Zealand Herald, “Don’t you think it’s rude? It’s definitely [a penis]. What else could it be.”

People on Instagram also noticed the sculpture’s resemblance to male genitalia.