New Zealand offered free holidays to people who agreed to a job interview

DestinationsInNewZealand / Shutterstock If you’re willing to go to a job interview in Wellington, you could win a free trip to New Zealand.

New Zealand will give you a free holiday — all you have to do is agree to a job interview in Wellington.

Known as the South Pacific’s tech and innovation capital, the city — through a campaign called LookSee Wellington — is inviting 100 people in to interview for 100 tech jobs with an all-expenses-paid trip to boot.

The visit will involve “four days of pre-arranged job interviews, meet-ups and exploration, with all flights and accommodation paid for,” according to the company.

Airport transport connections are also covered. Candidates will only need to pay for their food, drink, and entertainment.

The campaign is a partnership between the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) and Workhere New Zealand, a private sector business specialising in global recruitment marketing.

Keen to apply? These are the next steps:

Potential candidates must register their interest here before March 20.

Employers from “leading tech companies” will then review candidates’ profiles, and will “nominate” the best. The more nominations you get, the more likely you are to win.

The trip will take place from May 8 to 11. The companies will make offers to the best candidates after meeting with the candidates in Wellington.

