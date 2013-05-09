Prehistoric-Looking Beast Washes Up On New Zealand Beach

A large, unidentified animal carcass washed up on a beach in New Zealand last week, according to the country’s SunLive newspaper.



Beach-goers initially thought the decomposing body with large, pointy teeth was a prehistoric creature.

But marine mammal expert Anton van Helden has a more practical suggestion. He told SunLive that the mystery sea animal, which has now washed back out to sea, was probably a killer whale because of its fins.

Take a look at the 30-foot monster below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.