Prehistoric-Looking Beast Washes Up On New Zealand Beach

A large, unidentified animal carcass washed up on a beach in New Zealand last week, according to the country’s SunLive newspaper.
Beach-goers initially thought the decomposing body with large, pointy teeth was a prehistoric creature.
But marine mammal expert Anton van Helden has a more practical suggestion. He told SunLive that the mystery sea animal, which has now washed back out to sea, was probably a killer whale because of its fins.
Take a look at the 30-foot monster below:
