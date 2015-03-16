New Zealand is targeting Australian tech entrepreneurs to support its booming IT sector

Sandra Mu/ Getty Images.

The New Zealand tech sector is booming.

IT is country’s fastest-growing sector, with a huge demand and competition for developers, analysts, strategists and UX designers. There are more than 330 IT jobs just in Wellington being advertised on Trade Me, with 63% of those falling into $100,000+ salary bands.

To harness the full potential of the growth, Wellington City Council has launched its Wellington Works digital campaign.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging Australian tech entrepreneurs to relocate to Wellington, already the home of scaling companies like Vend and Xero, to support the booming ICT and creative sectors.

Chair of the Wellington City Council Economic Development & Arts Committee, Jo Coughlan, says the city’s bold approach is needed to help drive Wellington’s growing knowledge economy.

“Wellington is one of the most affordable cities to live in in Australasia, with one of the most exciting tech sectors in the world. We offer global opportunities, without compromising on quality lifestyle – the Destination Wellington programme is about telling that story,” she said.

Since last May, Australians have made more than 12,000 visits to the Work section of WellingtonNZ.com and the campaign aims to more than double that figure by the end of April.

The Wellington Works campaign will run until the end of April.

