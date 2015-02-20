New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum just belted the fastest 50 in World Cup history

Brendon McCullum hit 50 off 18 balls for New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty

New Zealand just crushed England in their World Cup clash in Wellington, with Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum doing the damage, scoring 50 off just 18 balls.

England’s humiliation didn’t end there. They were all out by the 33rd over, having scored just 123. It was their lowest score in an away match.

McCullum didn’t waste any time. By the end of just the sixth over, the Black Caps were 0/96 and the Kiwi opener had nailed his 50, belting four 6s in a row to be 60 off 19 balls. He smashed 28 in five balls, with a single to colleague Martin Guptill off the first ball adding up to 29 off hapless English bowler Steven Finn’s over.

McCullum pressed on before being bowled by Woakes on 77 from just 25 balls, including eight 4s and seven 6s, for a strike rate of 308.

His 50 broke the world cup record he set in 2007 and is the 3rd fastest 50 in ODI history.

McCullum also served it up to English paceman Stuart Broad in the 2nd over with a six off the first ball, followed by three 4s.

England won the toss and chose to bat. But didn’t.

It was good day in the office for New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, who set his own ODI record for the Black Caps with seven wickets to finish with 7-33 off nine overs.

And here’s how McCullum’s batting looked.

New Zealand won by 8 wickets, hitting 2/125 to overhaul England in the 13th over.

England have not won a match after two games in the pool round. First timers Afghanistan sit above them on them on the pool A table, having gone down narrowly to Bangladesh in their only match.

