New Zealand Is Contemplating The Most Drastic Smoking Tax Ever

Photo: zzazazz on flickr

New Zealand’s government is taking drastic measures to wipe out smoking by 2025: cigarettes could cost $80 a pack in eight years.3News, based in New Zealand, obtained a Ministry of Health document that suggested the outrageous hike would be most affective at getting people to quit.



The document says that if prices were to increase to NZ$100, or $80 here, then citizens would stop smoking.

According to the document, New Zealand wants to lead the world in tobacco control.

Here’s a chart showing the government’s projections for how increased prices and anti-smoking marketing would lead to more people quitting:

Photo: New Zealand Ministry of Health

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.