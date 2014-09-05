VIDEO: New Zealand Billionaire Graeme Hart Is Revealed As The Owner Of This Awesome Heavy-Duty Super Yacht

As far as billionaires’ super yachts go, the “Ulysses” isn’t the biggest.

At 107 metres, she sits somewhere around 28th place on the size list, between Saudi royal advisor Nasser al Rashid’s Lady Moura and Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov’s Dilbar.

But in Ulysses, Kiwi businessman Graeme Hart has a good case in claiming he now owns the baddest.

He and his wife were pegged as the owners on the weekend after Ulysses was finally launched from a Norwegian slip. The former tow-truck driver and panel beater turned investor is famous for keeping a low profile despite reportedly being New Zealand’s richest person with a personal fortune of between $6m and $7m.

Unlike the luxury barges preferred by billionaires for lazing around the world’s most glamorous ports, Ulysses is “very robust and seaworthy” according to Hart.

It’s unlikely to be uncomfortable, boasting accommodation for 60, and the requisite helipad, pools and hot tubs, but it’s more geared toward longer journeys in “rough waters”.

Check it out – it’s brutal:

“This is a very exciting project for us,” Hart told Norwegian business paper Dagens Næringsliv.

“We have been around in the yard and on board the vessel, and I’m very pleased with Kleven and the work that has been done here so far.”

Kleven are calling Ulyssess an “expedition support vessel, specially designed for adventurers who would settle for nothing but the most luxurious digs”.

Ulysses cost Hart about $77m. Here’s the spectacular launch video:

