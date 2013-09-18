New Zealand Bros Played The Kindest Prank Ever, Switching All The Taps In Their Friend's House To Beer

A bunch of New Zealand bros played what is arguably the kindest prank ever on their friend by switching all the taps in his house from water to beer.

The video of the scheme, uploaded yesterday by YouTube user LittleJohnnyNZ, already has more than 600,000 views.

It’s totally worth watching, but it’s a little over 7 minutes long, so we went ahead and captured the key images.

If you have the time, you should watch the whole thing:

The crew begins by rolling the kegs under the house.

It's a tight fit, but they make it.

It's also a little dirty.

Then the hooking up begins (they sorta fast forward through this part, noting 'it took all day').

Time for the first test...

Success!

In the bathroom too?!

Duh. We said the whole house.

And that also means the spray-washer.

Everything seems to be in order. Now to sit back and watch, via these 14 security cameras.

Looks good.

They're pumped. Let's begin!

His wife is the first to notice something strange...

Could it be...

Beer! 'Really cold beer too,' he notes.

Not the bathroom too...yes, the bathroom too.

What on earth could be going on?

Time for the reveal...

'Party at my place!'

More great feats of engineering...

You can watch the whole thing here:

(video provider='youtube' id='HG_wfMK7dko' size='xlarge' align='center')

