'The fish are biting and the beers are cold': New Zealanders will be able to travel to New South Wales and the Northern Territory from October 16

New Zealanders will be able to travel to New South Wales and the Northern Territory from October 16.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack made the announcement on Friday, suggesting it could be a first step to a two-way travel bubble including more Australian states and territories.

Travellers from New Zealand will be required to not have been in a hot spot for the past 14 days.

“Today, I’m announcing the first stage of this arrangement, under which quarantine free travel will be possible from New Zealand to New South Wales and the Northern Territory from Friday 16 October,” said Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Under the arrangement, New Zealand residents who have not been in a hot spot in the preceding 14 days will be able to enter New South Wales and the Northern Territory without having to quarantine.

The working definition of hot spot agreed upon by the jurisdictions is more than three cases for three successive days.

The deputy prime minister said the government hoped this would be the first step towards a travel bubble arrangement including more Australian states and territories and the possibility of Australian travel to New Zealand.

McCormack flagged South Australia as the “next cab off the rank” for the arrangement.

“I know that New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian and I know that the Chief Minister of the Northern Territory Michael Gunner welcome this indeed,” McCormack said.

“I have just gotten off the phone with chief minister Gunner who say the fish are biting and the beers are cold and he wants to see as many of his New Zealand cousins and friends as possible stopping his words, and I am sure they are being echoed right across the Northern Territory and I know that New South Wales is certainly going to welcome this announcement.”

