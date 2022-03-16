New Zealand has accelerated its plan to welcome Australian tourists back, opening the door to a $2.5 billion economic boost

New Zealand has brought forward its plan to re-welcome Australian tourists.

Australian visitors will be permitted into the country, without quarantine, from midnight on April 12.

High vaccination rates meant the country could renew its on-again, off-again border arrangement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

New Zealand has accelerated its plan to re-welcome Australian tourists, confirming trans-Tasman visitors will be allowed in, without mandatory quarantine, from 11.59pm on April 12.

Speaking in Wellington on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said new public health advice indicated it is safe for the nation to renew its on-again, off-again travel bubble with Australia.

As a result, fully-vaccinated Australian tourists will soon be permitted into the country without the need to undergo COVID-19 quarantine.

They will need to return a negative RAT or PCR test pre-departure, and two negative tests in the days after arrival.

“Our strong health response, including having the lowest death rate in the OECD over the last two years, is now also an asset,” Ardern said.

“We are a safe place to visit, and New Zealand will be ready with open arms.”

The decision means Australian tourists “will be able to arrive in time for the Australian school holidays, and provide a particular boost for our coming winter ski season,” she added.

New Zealand had planned to ease requirements for incoming tourists in January, but rising COVID-19 case numbers overseas, exacerbated by the Omicron variant, saw the nation sharply limit its intake of international arrivals.

The nation issued a five-step reopening plan in February, declaring vaccinated Australian visa-holders could enter from February 27.

But those arrivals were required to self-isolate for 10 days, and the plan suggested quarantine-free travel for tourists could return as late as July.

Despite the challenges posed by the Omicron variant, Ardern flagged the dates could change. That has proven to be the case, with the Prime Minister today pointing to New Zealand’s 94% double vaccination rate as a deciding factor.

“We’re ready to welcome the world back,” she said.

Australian tourism contributed $AU2.5 billion to the New Zealand economy in pre-pandemic 2019, the government says, with Australian tourists contributing some 40% of annual arrivals.

Tourists from visa-waiver nations, including the US and the UK, will be permitted into New Zealand without quarantine requirements from May 1.