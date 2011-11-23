Secret New YouTube Design Revealed By Clever Hackers

Matt Lynley
new youtube 20

Update: Google officially unveiled the new redesign earlier today. It’s exactly as we showed you here.

We’ve known YouTube is due for a redesign, since Google has overhauled most of its other services like Gmail and Google Reader. Now, thanks to a clever hack posted to Reddit, we had a chance to snoop around and show you what it looks like.

The new design has a similar feel to Google’s other redesigned services, sporting a more industrial design that features bold colours and a bit of an industrial look.

The whole thing integrates with Google+. It also looks like it integrates with Facebook, though that was broken.

Here's what the main page looks like — it'll walk you through some of the new features.

You'll see right away the main page features an activity feed like Facebook.

It'll show you videos from channels you've subscribed to...

...as well as videos your friends have posted on Google+...

...and videos from friends you've added on YouTube.

It's all wrapped up into a bar on the left side that's similar to the navigation bar on Facebook's iPhone app.

You'll be able to see trending and popular videos straight from that sidebar, too.

Here's what the channel listing looks like.

You can subscribe right from the recommended section, which is based off the videos you've watched.

You can open a preview for each channel right in the browser too.

Here's what the video search page looks like.

It doesn't look all that different from YouTube's traditional look.

The video page looks the same, too.

Here's the new look for the movie rental page.

And here's the new look for your profile page. It hasn't changed much either.

Your subscriptions page looks pretty similar from the search window, too.

The video upload screen also sports a new look.

The most dramatic changes came on the front page.

