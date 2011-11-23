Secret New YouTube Design Revealed By Clever Hackers

Update: Google officially unveiled the new redesign earlier today. It’s exactly as we showed you here.



We’ve known YouTube is due for a redesign, since Google has overhauled most of its other services like Gmail and Google Reader. Now, thanks to a clever hack posted to Reddit, we had a chance to snoop around and show you what it looks like.

The new design has a similar feel to Google’s other redesigned services, sporting a more industrial design that features bold colours and a bit of an industrial look.

The whole thing integrates with Google+. It also looks like it integrates with Facebook, though that was broken.

