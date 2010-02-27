New YouTube Design Makes Everything A Playlist, Keeps You Watching Forever

YouTube’s new design will make the playlist feature part of the standard YouTube experience, the Google (GOOG) video-sharing site announced today.



YouTube already has playlists, in which one video automatically begins when the last one ends. This will now be the standard throughout YouTube.

When a user navigates to a video via search, further search results will automatically be queued up to play next. Users will also be able to add videos to their queue.

This makes sense — queuing up songs has long been a standard feature of every major music player. But it’s also a sharp move by Google; though users will be able to turn “autoplay” off, it will serve as a hook to keep people engaged longer.

The feature is already live on YouTube’s preview of its new look, which Google describes as “one of the biggest redesigns in YouTube history.”

