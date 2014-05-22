New York's Attorney General Is Getting His Hands On Airbnb's Records

AP Photo New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman answers a a question during a news conference in his New York City office, Friday, March 18, 2011.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has scored a major victory in his quest to investigate Airbnb hosts who are breaking state law. Schneiderman and the roomsharing startup issued a joint statement Wednesday announcing they reached an agreement for Airbnb to hand over host records to the attorney general’s office so he can attempt to identify users who are violating a 2010 New York law that prohibits renters from subletting entire apartments for less than 30 days at a time.

“Airbnb and the Office of the Attorney General have worked tirelessly over the past six months to come to an agreement that appropriately balances Attorney General Schneiderman’s commitment to protecting New York’s residents and tourists from illegal hotels with Airbnb’s concerns about the privacy of thousands of other hosts. The arrangement we have reached today for compliance with the OAG subpoena strikes this balance,” the statement said.

Schneiderman’s office has claimed illegal listings on Airbnb are widespread. The company had been fighting a subpoena issued by Schneiderman for host records. On May 13, a judge threw out the subpoena Schneiderman initially issued Airbnb due to what the attorney general’s office described as a “narrow technical issue.” However, the judge’s ruling noted it appears a “substantial” number of Airbnb hosts are violating the New York law. Schneiderman’s office served the company with a new subpoena the next day.

Airbnb has consistently maintained it was willing to work together with Schneiderman to eliminate illegal listings on its site. The key to the agreement reached Wednesday seems to be that the initial user information given to Schneiderman’s office will be anonymized with identifying information for hosts redacted. That data set is due to be given to the attorney general within thirty days. Though the initial records given to Schneiderman’s office will be anonymous, for the next year, the company has agreed to give the attorney general identifying information for users who become targets for “investigation or potential enforcement action.”

