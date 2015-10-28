No one seems to want to be New York's top banking regulator

The regime change at the New York Department of Financial Services is far from over.

Acting DFS superintendent Anthony Albanese is quitting, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

His departure comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s search to replace Benjamin Lawsky drags on. Lawsky quit earlier this year, relinquishing his role to Albanese temporarily.

The Journal report says Cuomo’s staff has sought to exert more control over DFS in the months since Lawsky departed. Albanese downplayed that speaking with the Journal, saying his role and tenure “was always intended to be a temporary position to help smooth the transition process.”

With his exit, and no new superintendent known, it’s not clear how the transition process is working.

Throughout Lawsky’s tenure as head of DFS, he aggressively pursued cases on Wall Street and earned a reputation for cracking down on illegal behaviour.

By the time Lawsky left, the DFS had issued a staggering $US6 billion in fines to financial services firms over a four-year span.

Business Insider reached out to the governor’s office and to the DFS; neither provided comment by publication time.

